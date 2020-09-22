Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is on a mission. The future Hall of Famer is not only trying to win his third NBA title with his third different team, but he’s aspiring to go down as the greatest player in league history.

With an impressive resume to his credit, James has a great case to be arguably the greatest player ever regardless of the outcome for the rest of his playing career. Two-time NBA champion Isiah Thomas believes when it’s all said and done, James will be the best.

"For now, Kareem is the best that's ever done it. But by the time he's done, LeBron James will be the best we have ever seen play the game of basketball." – Isiah Thomas

(Via https://t.co/0S4gN9XazA) pic.twitter.com/DDxQYqcRsI — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) September 21, 2020

Currently, James is in a great position to win his fourth NBA title. The Lakers are riding high off a second straight win over the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference finals capped off by an incredible game-winning shot by Anthony Davis.

Even though the Lakers are six wins away from lifting the Larry O’Brien Trophy for the first time since 2010, James’ squad seems destined to do so after a hard-fought season that included the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant.

As for the G.O.A.T. debate, James remains near the top of the list. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s six titles will loom large for James as he keeps striving to add more trophies in what could be the twilight of his NBA career. Abdul-Jabbar is also the NBA’s all-time leading scorer.

The Lakers will continue their journey for a trip to the NBA Finals, hoping to take a commanding 3-0 lead on the Nuggets on Tuesday in Game 3.