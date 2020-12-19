With their 2020 preseason schedule now over, the Los Angeles Lakers will turn their attention to preparing for their regular season opener on Dec. 22 against the Los Angeles Clippers.

O’Shea Jackson Jr., the son of rap legend Ice Cube, threw some serious shade at the Clippers with a brutal and hilarious message.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 710 AM ESPN Los Angeles (@espnlosangeles)

For most of their NBA existence, the Clippers have been known as an embarrassment. They’ve missed the playoffs through the vast majority of their time in the league and have put forth some truly pitiful seasons.

But in recent years, they’ve become quite good. They boasted stars such as Chris Paul Blake Griffin in the past and currently enjoy the duo of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

Still, the Clippers have never reached the Western Conference Finals, let alone the NBA Finals.

Perhaps their most infamous failure came just a few months ago when they blew a 3-1 series lead against a less talented Denver Nuggets team in the second round of the 2020 NBA Playoffs.

Clippers fans can only hope that being present for an opponent’s ring ceremony will motivate their team to win it all this coming season.