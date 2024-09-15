Lakers News

How Christian Koloko complicates things for a Lakers roster that is already full

Jesse Cinquini
Christian Koloko
John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Times‘ Dan Woike explained that the Los Angeles Lakers will — in all likelihood — cut ties with one player on the team that is currently inked to a two-way contract in order to make room for big man Christian Koloko.

“The Lakers roster is at capacity with 15 players,” Woike wrote. “It’s expected that they will release one of the three players they have on two-way contracts to create room for Koloko.”

Koloko reportedly has an agreement in place to join the Lakers on a two-way deal, but it hasn’t been formally announced yet.

According to Lakers Nation’s Trevor Lane, fans of the team shouldn’t expect Colin Castleton to be the odd man out. Armel Traore and Blake Hinson are the only two other two players on the Lakers who are signed to two-way contracts.

Before Koloko will be able to take the floor for the Lakers, he will need to be cleared by the league’s Fitness-to-Play Panel, which is comprised of doctors. Koloko was sidelined for the entirety of the 2023-24 campaign due to a blood clot issue.

Players can still sign with teams even if they haven’t been cleared by the league’s medical panel, but the NBA needs to review such signings.

Koloko has played just one season in the NBA — the 2022-23 season — since he was selected by the Toronto Raptors with the No. 33 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft out of the University of Arizona.

Across 58 games played (19 starts) as a rookie, he averaged 3.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.0 block per contest.

The 24-year-old will have to prove that he’s worthy of a consistent role with the Lakers, but he’s certainly an intriguing player, thanks partly to his defensive abilities.

Koloko has a real knack for blocking shots, and that skill of his could come in handy at times for Los Angeles. He averaged 2.6 blocks per 36 minutes in his first season in the NBA.

Fans of the Lakers should hope that Koloko will be cleared to take the court by the time the team’s preseason slate starts up. Los Angeles will play its first preseason contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves less than a month from now on Oct. 4.

Lakers News
