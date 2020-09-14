Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James had quite the setup in his room in the NBA’s Orlando, Fla. bubble for the first Sunday of football.

With the NFL returning yesterday, James was locked into all the action despite the NBA’s strict protocols in the bubble.

James clearly was enjoying himself, something that he has earned after the Lakers’ start his postseason.

Despite losing Game 1 in both the series against the Houston Rockets and Portland Trail Blazers, James rallied Los Angeles to win four straight in each series.

The Lakers are 8-2 this postseason and have earned a berth in the Western Conference Finals.

They will await the winner of the series between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Denver Nuggets.

Denver forced Game 7 with a win on Sunday afternoon.

The Lakers seem as prepared as any team remaining to win an NBA title.