Here’s how to watch LeBron James play in tonight’s Seattle CrawsOver pro-am game

Basketball fans will be able to see Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James compete in The CrawsOver Pro-Am game on Saturday in his first Seattle appearance in over 15 years.

What time is LeBron James going to play at tonight’s Seattle CrawsOver pro-am game? 8:30 p.m. EST

Where can you watch LeBron James play at tonight’s via live stream? The game will be streamed live on both NBA.com and the NBA app.

Location: Seattle Pacific University

The CrawsOver evolved from the Seattle Pro-Am Basketball League that was founded by former player Doug Christie in 1996. It later became the CrawsOver when former NBA shapshooter Jamal Crawford, a Seattle native, rebranded the league.

James’ first-ever appearance will offer a rare sighting for basketball fans in Seattle. The last time he played in the city was during his first stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

In that Jan. 16, 2007 clash agains the Seattle SuperSonics, who later became the Oklahoma City Thunder, James and the Cavaliers came up short in the contest.

The appearance by James will mark his second appearance in a pro-am game this summer after he took part in the Drew League earlier this offseason.

James’ eagerness to take part in the event comes after he agreed to a contract extension with the lakers earlier this week. He’s also no doubt ready to show that he can still deliver at the age of 37 after two straight seasons of injury concerns.

Over the years, the CrawsOver has seen an array of current and future stars take part. Among the stellar names that have competed in the past are players like Kevin Durant, Chris Paul and Kyrie Irving.