Here Are the 16 Media Members Who Voted LeBron James for MVP
- Updated: September 19, 2020
In the wake of Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James finishing runner-up for the NBA’s Most Valuable Player award on Friday, a list of the 16 voters who selected him has emerged.
The 16 media members who voted LeBron for MVP
(h/t @hmfaigen ) pic.twitter.com/OkmHjcrRXQ
— NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) September 19, 2020
James lost out to Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who led the Bucks to the best regular-season record but then watched his team eliminated in the Eastern Conference semifinals.
James has already won the award four previous times during his legendary 17-year career, with his 2019-20 season offering evidence that he was again worthy of the accolade.
In 67 regular season games this season, James averaged 25.3 points, 10.2 assists, 7.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game and led the Lakers to the best record in the Western Conference.
The performance was especially satisfying to James after he was limited to a career-low 55 games during his first season with the Lakers last season, with some hinting that his career was on the downside.
In addition to his all-around performance, James has continued to be a central component in the Lakers’ push to win their first title in a decade. The Lakers currently have a 1-0 advantage in the Western Conference finals, with Game 2 set for Sunday.