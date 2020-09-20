- Giants WR Golden Tate Honors Kobe Bryant and Chadwick Boseman vs. Bears
Giants WR Golden Tate Honors Kobe Bryant and Chadwick Boseman vs. Bears
- Updated: September 20, 2020
On Sunday, New York Giants wide receiver Golden Tate offered a subtle tribute via his cleats to both Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and actor Chadwick Boseman.
Giants WR Golden Tate honors Kobe and Chadwick Boseman with his cleats 🙏@brgridiron @brkicks pic.twitter.com/xTh32OBot4
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 20, 2020
The images of both Bryant and Boseman recognized the deaths of the two icons during 2020. Bryant was one of nine people killed in a helicopter crash in January, while Boseman lost a lengthy battle with colon cancer late last month.
Bryant played all 20 of his NBA seasons with the Lakers, helping lead them to five NBA titles and winning numerous individual accolades in the process.
Boseman had been prominently featured in a number of different films, most notably playing the lead role in the “Black Panther.”
Tate is in his 10th NFL season, with the Giants his fourth team during that span. Entering Sunday’s action, Tate had collected 660 receptions during his career and scored 44 touchdowns.
Despite the fact that Tate grew up in Tennessee and now plays on the East Coast, it’s clear that the impact of both Bryant and Boseman resonate far beyond Southern California.