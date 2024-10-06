Videos

Gilbert Arenas switches up, says LeBron James will ‘100 percent’ have statue with Lakers

Jason Simpson
Jason Simpson
3 Min Read
LeBron James Lakers
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas now believes that Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James will “100 percent” have a statue with the Lakers.

“LeBron James will have a statue at Staples because you’re not gonna have the No. 1 scorer in NBA history not there,” he said.

Arenas added that James may have a chance at getting a statue with three different teams — the Lakers, Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat.

“Cleveland’s gon’ give him one no matter what,” he said. “He can possibly be three. 100 percent sure he will have two because there’s no way Los Angeles don’t have him with the name.”

Arenas’ comments are particularly interesting because several months ago, he seemingly had a very different view.

The best years of James’ career might’ve come before he joined the Lakers, but he has still been a dominant presence during his time with the Purple and Gold.

In six seasons with the team, he has earned six All-Star nods, six All-NBA selections and maintained strong averages of 27.0 points, 7.9 rebounds and 8.0 assists per game.

In addition, he has checked some legendary boxes during his time with the Lakers, helping them win the 2020 NBA Finals and then becoming the NBA’s all-time leading scorer in the 2022-23 season.

While James’ MVP years came before he took his talents to Los Angeles, one could certainly argue that he has still done enough to be considered an all-time Lakers great.

The veteran also isn’t done yet. He’s about to begin a season in which he will make history by sharing the floor with his son, and he certainly has other goals on top of that, with championship contention presumably being one of them. James will turn 40 years old during the upcoming season but likely remains motivated to capture his fifth ring.

It’s anyone’s guess how much time the future Hall of Famer has left in the NBA, as even though he’s aging, he remains one of the top players in the sport. When he finally does decide to walk away from the game, some clarity will likely emerge (eventually) on whether or not the Lakers plan to honor him with a statue.

Of course, if he were to lead L.A. to another championship, that would certainly increase his odds of getting a statue, but it’s unclear if that’s in the cards.

TAGGED: , , , ,
Share This Article
By Jason Simpson
Jason is excited about the LeBron James era of Lakers basketball and hopes that the end result will be multiple championships.

Lakers Daily Buzz

Austin Reaves and D'Angelo Russell
2024-25 Lakers position preview: Guards
Editorials
Rob Pelinka
Sources: The rest of the NBA is aware of the ‘inept and desperate’ Lakers and trying to take advantage in negotiations
Editorials
J.J. Redick Lakers
Inside the Lakers’ hunt to fill JJ Redick’s coaching staff as initial targets become increasingly unlikely
Editorials
D'Angelo Russell Lakers
The latest on D’Angelo Russell’s looming player option, plus other Lakers rumors
Editorials

Lakers News

Max Christie Lakers
J.J. Redick raves about ‘old soul’ Max Christie: ‘He’s gonna be very valuable for us’
Lakers News
LeBron James and Russell Westbrook
LeBron James claps back at Celtics broadcast for comments on Russell Westbrook becoming Lakers scapegoat
Lakers News
Dalton Knecht Lakers
Dalton Knecht on falling to the Lakers: ‘It’s a blessing in disguise’
Lakers News
D'Angelo Russell and Darvin Ham
D’Angelo Russell doesn’t hold back as he takes several veiled shots at Darvin Ham
Lakers News
Lost your password?