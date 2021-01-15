One of Los Angeles Lakers superstars LeBron James’ former rivals has high praise for him.

Former Washington Wizards sharpshooter Gilbert Arenas believes James is the greatest of all time because of what he was able to do with some of his old Cleveland Cavaliers squads.

Arenas even said NBA icons Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant wouldn’t be able to do what James did with those Cavs teams.

Gilbert Arenas on why LeBron James is the GOAT: “If you give Jordan and Kobe those Cavs teams, they wouldn’t have made the playoffs.” (via @WhistleSports) pic.twitter.com/sI5zsdqRHV — Hoopsview (@hoopsview) January 15, 2021

James, 36, took an extremely undermanned Cavaliers team to the 2007 NBA Finals.

During the 2007 NBA Finals, the superstar matched up against the legendary San Antonio Spurs franchise. James faced Spurs legends Tim Duncan, Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili in those Finals with an inexperienced team.

In addition, James took the Cavs to four consecutive finals from 2015 to 2018 during his second stint with the franchise. Those Cavs teams had to go up against the historic Golden State Warriors.

As a matter of fact, James dueled with the Warriors months after they captured the best regular season record ever in 2016. The four-time MVP led the Cavs back from a 3-1 hole to trump the Warriors in the 2016 NBA Finals.

Now, James is searching for the fifth title of his career with the Lakers.