Former Washington Wizards star Gilbert Arenas said that he wants to intern with the Los Angeles Lakers coaching staff.

Arenas revealed that he reached out to Lakers star LeBron James to see if there is an opportunity.

“I hit LeBron, and I said you know I don’t know if it exists, but I would like to intern for the Lakers, like intern coaching,” Arenas said. “Where I give you guys the brain and how I see the game and try to add but I get to learn how to run practice, break down film.”

Arenas explained his desire to learn what goes into the coaching side of the NBA and that he just wants an opportunity.

“I want to learn and study,” Arenas said. “I think I will learn more information if I’m not being paid, and I could help you guys out with the information I know and get these guys on how to be routined and how to heighten their play with the game.”

According to Arenas, James said he would talk to Rob Pelinka about the idea.

During his playing career, Arenas made three All-Star teams. He averaged 20.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game over 11 seasons.