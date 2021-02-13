The Utah Jazz have the best record in the NBA.

As a result, Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo believes that the Jazz — not the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers — are the best team in the Western Conference.

Reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo called Utah "the best team in the West" following tonight's loss. "It just looks fun," Giannis said. "When I watch them play, it looks easy, it looks simple. For, sure, they look like us last year." — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) February 13, 2021

Perhaps, Antetokounmpo felt bullish about the Jazz because the Bucks got beat by them on Friday night.

The Jazz handed the Bucks a 129-115 loss in Utah. Four different Jazz players scored over 20 points in the hard-fought victory.

The Bucks had the best record in the league last year. However, they got smacked by the Miami Heat in five games in the second round of the 2020 postseason.

While the Heat advanced to the 2020 NBA Finals, they were stifled by the Lakers in six games. Lakers superstar LeBron James became the first player in league history to win a Finals MVP trophy with three separate organizations.

The Lakers are right behind the Jazz in the Western Conference standings this season. The Jazz hold a 21-5 record while the Lakers have a 21-6 record.