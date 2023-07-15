Gabe Vincent speaks out on what he can bring to Lakers from Miami

Los Angeles Lakers guard Gabe Vincent shared what he plans on bringing from his time with the Miami Heat to the Lakers in the 2023-24 season.

Vincent spoke about Heat culture and more with Lakers Daily (around the 16:10 mark).

“I think much of my habits that I came into Miami with resonated with what Miami is known for and what Miami does,” Vincent said. “And I think that – they do a good job of finding guys that match what they identify as culture.”

Vincent believes that the habits that he has from his time in Miami will be beneficial in Los Angeles.

“I think some of that stuff translates everywhere,” Vincent continued. “Whether it’s the way you work, or the way you take care of your body or the way you eat, etc. So, I think I’m bringing all of that naturally as well as – having been there for four years – a lot of it is just lifestyle at this point.”

The Lakers signed Vincent to a three-year, $33 million deal this offseason. He should help the team replace Dennis Schroder in the rotation after the veteran guard signed with the Toronto Raptors this offseason.

A recent report revealed that Vincent could have a chance to beat out D’Angelo Russell for the starting point guard job in Los Angeles this season. Russell, who was also a free agent this offseason, re-signed with the Lakers on a two-year deal.

An undrafted free agent out of the University of California, Santa Barbara, Vincent averaged 9.4 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game while shooting 40.2 percent from the field and 33.4 percent from beyond the arc for the Heat last season.

He spent four seasons in Miami with his role increasing each season. In the 2022-23 campaign, Vincent started a career-high 34 games and played a career-high 25.9 minutes per game in the regular season.

During the playoffs, Vincent was one of Miami’s best players and helped lead the team to the NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets.

The Lakers, who lost to Denver in the Western Conference Finals, clearly believe Vincent can make the team better than it was last season. He should push Russell for playing time, and he gives Los Angeles a great defensive option at the point guard position.

After making a name for himself in Miami, it seems that Vincent is determined to keep the habits that have gotten him this far in the NBA.