Gabe Vincent on suiting up next to ‘arguably the greatest’ LeBron James for Lakers this season

New Los Angeles Lakers guard Gabe Vincent revealed that he’s looking forward to playing with Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James in the 2023-24 season.

James, 38, is entering his 21st season in the NBA and his sixth season with the Lakers in the 2023-24 campaign.

“I wouldn’t say most excited, but obviously there’s the elephant in the room in playing with one of the greatest to ever play the game – and arguably the greatest,” Vincent said of James. “He’s putting together a hell of a resume. I don’t even know what year this is for him. It seems like he’s been playing the game forever and at such a high level. It’s impressive to see, and it will be impressive to see up close. I’m looking forward to seeing how he operates and being on that side and going to battle with him.”

Last season, James averaged 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game while shooting 50.0 percent from the field and 32.1 percent from beyond the arc. In the process, he broke the all-time scoring record that was previously held by Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

James is truly an all-time great, and it seems like Vincent is excited to not only play alongside him but get to learn from him as well.

Vincent signed a three-year, $33 million deal with the Lakers this offseason. He should have a significant role with the team, especially since guard Dennis Schroder signed with the Toronto Raptors this offseason.

In the 2022-23 campaign, Vincent started a career-high 34 games for the Miami Heat and played a career-high 25.9 minutes per game in the regular season. He averaged 9.4 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game while shooting 40.2 percent from the field and 33.4 percent from beyond the arc.

Throughout his career, James has been a player that others have wanted to play with because of his amazing talent and the fact that his teammates always seem to be in contention for a title.

James made the NBA Finals in eight straight seasons and has reached the Finals 10 times in his NBA career.

The Lakers made the Western Conference Finals last season, and they are hoping acquisitions like Vincent can help push them over the top in the 2023-24 campaign.

James led the Lakers to the NBA Finals in the 2019-20 season, but the team has only made it out of the first round in one season since. Hopefully, the team will be able to build on last season’s finish when the 2023-24 season begins later this fall.