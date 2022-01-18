Frank Vogel provides worrisome update about Kendrick Nunn’s possible return for Lakers

During the offseason, the Los Angeles Lakers signed guard Kendrick Nunn in order to beef up their backcourt, but due to injury, he hasn’t played a regular season game yet.

It appears that due to a setback in a bone bruise in his knee, he will not suit up anytime soon.

Vogel said that Kendrick Nunn’s knee didn’t respond well to increased workouts of late, and said his debut this season will be delayed as a result. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) January 18, 2022

Despite being undrafted, Nunn was a pleasant surprise during his rookie season for the Miami Heat. He got serious consideration for the Rookie of the Year award, and he helped Miami reach the NBA Finals by averaging 15.3 points a game.

Last season, he significantly increased his efficiency, including from 3-point range, and made himself into a nice free agent prospect.

Nunn also has a reputation for being a solid defender, a quality the Lakers desperately need right now.

Luckily, L.A. is pretty deep in the backcourt. The return of Avery Bradley has helped, as has the emergence of another undrafted rookie by the name of Austin Reeves.

The Lakers are currently on a three-game losing streak, and they will play the Utah Jazz on Monday night.