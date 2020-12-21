- Frank Vogel gives promising update on Lakers roster for opening night vs. Clippers
- Anthony Davis tells his side of story on nearly teaming up with Paul George on Pacers
- Anthony Davis points out why Kyle Kuzma’s new contract could unlock his potential
- Report: Kyle Kuzma agrees to lucrative 3-year contract extension with Lakers
- Paul George’s honest comments on being at Lakers’ ring ceremony on opening night
- LeBron James’ MVP odds take another big dip before start of 2020-21 NBA season
- Former Lakers guard declares NBA is LaMelo Ball’s league now
- Report: Councilwoman Dahli Myers indicted after using taxpayer money to ‘stalk’ Magic Johnson and Richard Seymour
- Anthony Davis shocks fans with ‘disgusting’ act during Lakers preseason game
- Report: Knicks center fires Rich Paul and Klutch Sports as his agent
Frank Vogel gives promising update on Lakers roster for opening night vs. Clippers
-
- Updated: December 21, 2020
Two days before the Los Angeles Lakers open their defense of their NBA title, team head coach Frank Vogel indicated that all of the team’s players took part in Sunday’s practice, a hopeful sign for the early going of the 2020-21 campaign.
Frank Vogel did say that every player was a full participant in practice today.
— Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) December 20, 2020
While the Lakers ended up winning the 2019-20 NBA championship, they did so just two months ago, making this offseason the shortest in league history.
Whether or not that quick turnaround becomes a factor for the Lakers’ overall health this season remains uncertain. Yet losing a player like LeBron James or Anthony Davis because of playing a compressed schedule is a prospect that the Lakers don’t want to ponder.
James turns 36 on Dec. 30 and has remained remarkably durable during his first 17 seasons in the NBA. Still, the Lakers fully remember how James played in a career-low 55 games during his first season with the Lakers during the 2018-19 campaign.
Vogel is no doubt keeping his fingers crossed as the season goes on, knowing that any key injuries put the idea of back-to-back titles in serious doubt.