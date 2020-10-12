- Frank Vogel calls LeBron James the ‘greatest player the basketball universe has ever seen’
Frank Vogel calls LeBron James the ‘greatest player the basketball universe has ever seen’
- Updated: October 12, 2020
Now that Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has earned his fourth NBA championship, the debate of where he ranks on the list of all-time greats has been reignited.
L.A. head coach Frank Vogel opined after Game 6 on Sunday that James is the greatest of all time.
"He’s the greatest player the basketball universe has ever seen."
– Frank Vogel on LeBron James
(🎥 @kylegoon) pic.twitter.com/ACRuayipf8
— NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) October 12, 2020
The question of whether James is, indeed, the greatest basketball player ever may never get a definitive answer, but there’s no question that his legacy has been enhanced.
He had the toughest road to the NBA Finals he’s ever had to endure by having to get past the Portland Trail Blazers, Houston Rockets and Denver Nuggets, all of whom were very good and talented squads.
Although the Miami Heat, L.A.’s opponent in the championship series, were somewhat shorthanded, they were a worthy opponent because of their determination and defiance.
With his fourth Finals MVP, James only trails Michael Jordan in that category, and he has also become the only player to win the award with three different franchises.