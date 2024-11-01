Ex-NBA player ‘honored’ that LeBron James has him blocked on X

Former NBA player turned political candidate Royce White made a post on X on Thursday indicating that Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has him blocked him on the social media platform.

James blocking White doesn’t appear to be a new development, as White also posted about it in 2022.

Then, on Friday, White explained why he thinks James blocked him.

“This is why LeBron James blocked me,” White wrote on X. “I represent a the real version of what he’s trying to be. This is why the NBA blackballed me. In order to be an activist, you have to actually know wtf you’re talking about. Posting hodgepodge videos of race bait is amateurish. “LeBron, DEI doesn’t work unless it works across the board. If DEI were real, we’d force 5’4 Asians and Latinos into the NBA and make Bronny give up his spot. Which is absurd… I personally think Bronny is good enough to play so good luck to him with his career. “The point is this entire race and identity political movement was created to chain lazy minds. A way to play on the emotions of men and women where their logic has failed them. It isn’t the same as saying the N-Word, but it’s a form of hatred nonetheless. The most hateful thing a person or group of people, can do to another person or group of people, is suppress the growth of their intellect. Because the spirit and intellect are inextricably link, the spirit can’t grow where the intellect has been frozen or stagnant. “That’s what makes the I Promise School, such a hateful and bigoted Democratic-Liberal Order project. Imagine hyping up 1 negro, to miseducate other negroes, when they (Liberals) were in charge of education in the 1st place. It is the case that Democrats are greatly over represented in the education system… Another place where DEI seems to be quite selective. In fact, Liberal White women represent over 70% of the K-12 teachers in America. So until our Black children are reading at grade level, I guess reproductive rights shouldn’t be THEIR number 1 issue. “I could go on all day. There’s nothing more racist in America, than miseducating Black people, then telling them, look to celebrities and athletes who can’t say the 1st thing about how this political system or any other system really works. Why would they? The system pays them handsomely. I was asked recently how can someone be a billionaire marxist? It’s a peculiar phenomenon, yet we see it more and more. I guess marxism isn’t all about the poor workers. “Our Country is Bankrupt… Close the Borders, End the Wars! #Godspeed”

James isn’t the only current NBA star White has lambasted on X for seemingly political reasons. Back in September, he called out Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry after the four-time NBA champion claimed that he’s supporting Kamala Harris to become the next president of the United States partly due to her views on abortion.

White is the state of Minnesota’s Republican nominee for the senate in this month’s election — which is coming up on Nov. 5 — after he won the primary race back in August. He hopes to defeat Democratic politician Amy Klobuchar, who has represented the state in the senate since the year 2007.

White was a relatively notable college basketball player, and he was selected by the Houston Rockets with the No. 16 overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft after an impressive season at Iowa State University.

But he never played a single regular-season game with the Rockets before the team traded him to the Philadelphia 76ers in the summer of 2013. Ultimately, he never played in a regular-season game for the 76ers, either. He did eventually appear in three games with the Sacramento Kings in the 2013-14 regular season.

During that span, he didn’t register a single point, rebound or assist with Sacramento, though he did average 0.7 fouls per contest. A fear of flying significantly impacted his NBA career.

Once his stint in the NBA came to an end, he started to spend some time playing in other professional basketball leagues around the world.

Only time will tell if White will earn a spot in the senate in a few days after his NBA career maybe was not as successful as he envisioned it would be.