ESPN picks Rob Pelinka as executive with most to prove this upcoming season

Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka was picked as one of the executives in the NBA with the most to prove in the 2024-25 season.

“Coming off one of the most disappointing seasons in franchise history in 2021-22, Pelinka signed an extension through 2025-26 — receiving a major vote of confidence from team governor Jeanie Buss,” ESPN’s Dave McMenamin wrote. “Since then, the Lakers have made one trip to the Western Conference finals, but they followed that up with a first-round exit and [Darvin] Ham’s dismissal. “The only way the next couple of years can be deemed a success for the franchise is if it can contend in [LeBron] James’ twilight years while simultaneously getting [J.J.] Redick’s career off the ground to usher in the next era for the team. Simple, right?”

This offseason, Pelinka and the Lakers didn’t make a major trade or signing to upgrade the roster around James and Anthony Davis.

Instead, the team re-signed guard Max Christie and drafted Dalton Knecht with the No. 17 overall pick in the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft.

The Lakers are returning several key players around James and Davis from last season, including Austin Reaves, D’Angelo Russell, Rui Hachimura, Jarred Vanderbilt, Jaxson Hayes and Gabe Vincent.

Vincent and Vanderbilt both missed a lot of time with injuries in the 2023-24 season, so it’s possible that they could raise the Lakers’ ceiling this season if they stay healthy.

Outside of the roster, the Lakers have one of the biggest storylines of the 2024-25 season in their head coach.

Redick, a former NBA player, has never coached at the professional level, but Pelinka and the Lakers decided that he was the best option to lead the way for Los Angeles this season.

The first-time head coach will be tasked with finding the right mix in the rotation around James and Davis this season. Los Angeles has ended up in the play-in tournament in the Western Conference in back-to-back seasons, and it would like to finish higher than that in the 2024-25 campaign.

With James set to turn 40 years old during the 2024-25 season, the Lakers may not have a lot of time to win another title with the four-time champion still producing at a high level.

It’ll be interesting to see if Pelinka decides to go all in at the trade deadline if the Lakers get off to a strong start to maximize their chances of winning another championship with James.