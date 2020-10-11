In the third quarter of Game 5 of the NBA Finals, Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis hit Miami Heat forward Jae Crowder in the face.

The league reviewed the call following the game and decided to take no disciplinary action on Davis.

The Golden State Warriors’ Draymond Green seems to agree with the NBA’s decision.

Let’s let Game 6 decide it. 🤷🏿‍♂️ — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) October 11, 2020

Why suspend someone and decise the season?… That’s whack https://t.co/fYBll1PqzT — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) October 11, 2020

It’s no wonder that Green would feel this way.

In Game 4 of the 2016 NBA Finals, he committed a flagrant foul on LeBron James, who was then a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Since it was Green’s fourth flagrant foul point of the postseason, he was suspended for Game 5.

With the Warriors up 3-1 in the series, they then dropped Game 5 without their emotional leader and Swiss Army knife.

It gave James and the Cavs just enough momentum and impetus to then win the next two games and the NBA title.

Historically, the NBA has seemed reluctant to call fouls in high-leverage playoff situations or suspend star players for championship games.