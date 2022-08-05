Last month, Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves requested that Lakers fans give him a new nickname out of respect for Kobe Bryant and gun violence victims.

Lakers fans gave Reaves the nicknames “AR-15” and “Hillbilly Kobe” last season.

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green recently offered his thoughts on the situation during a conversation with former Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma.

“Brother, you have not done enough in your career to be trying to shed nicknames that people gave you,” Green said. “I was really blown away when he said that.”

Green explained that he understands Reaves’ hesitation to accept “AR-15” as a nickname, but he also said that he doesn’t believe people are thinking about weapons when they hear that nickname on the court.

Kuzma and Green agreed that “Hillbilly Kobe” is something that Reaves should embrace. Reaves quickly became a fan favorite for the Lakers last season, as he averaged 7.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.

Although he wasn’t always in the rotation last season, the youngster could end up starting for the Lakers this season.

“The Lakers are looking to start whichever wing/guard can make 3s and defend at the point of attack at the highest level on the roster, according to league sources,” The Athletic’s Jovan Buha recently reported. “The player that stands out in training camp and the preseason will be the favorite for the job.”

The Lakers have made some changes to their roster this offseason as they look to become title contenders once again. Of course, last season didn’t turn out how the franchise hoped it would, as L.A. went 33-49 during the regular season and missed out on the postseason entirely.

Reaves is set to become a restricted free agent following the conclusion of this season, so fans might see a very motivated player. One can only wonder if he’ll also be able to earn a new nickname as time goes on.