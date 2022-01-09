Draymond Green compares LeBron James to Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates

Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors recently heaped praise on Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.

Green shared a post to his Instagram story showing appreciation for what James is doing at 37 years old. The Warriors star included a caption in his post comparing James to Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates.

Green and James have battled each other many times, including some epic clashes in the NBA Finals. Even so, it is clear that Green has a high level of respect for one of the greatest basketball players in history.

James, who is in his 19th season in the NBA, is continuing to tear up the league. This season, he is averaging 28.7 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game.

The 17-time NBA All-Star has also been key in the Lakers’ current four-game winning streak, which is the team’s longest this season. His production and versatility on the floor have helped the Lakers climb up slightly in the standings after a very poor start to the 2021-22 campaign.

Currently, the Lakers have a 21-19 record, good for sixth in the Western Conference. L.A. will try to build on its momentum as it faces the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday.

This season, James is looking to win his fifth NBA championship. Only time will tell if he’s able to accomplish that goal.