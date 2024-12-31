Dorian Finney-Smith exudes selfless, team-first mentality as he speaks out on joining Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers made a major move before the end of the month, trading away guard D’Angelo Russell in a deal with the Brooklyn Nets.

In return, Los Angeles received forward Dorian Finney-Smith and guard Shake Milton. The Lakers are hoping that Finney-Smith – one of the premier 3-and-D wings in the league – can help lead them to a top seed in the West this season.

The new Lakers forward shared what he wants to do now that he’s been dealt to Los Angeles.

“I’m just trying to help these guys any way I can,” Finney-Smith said. “If it’s with my energy, giving energy. Making shots. Whatever they need me to do, I’m going to do.”

This season, Finney-Smith is averaging 10.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game while shooting 45.9 percent from the field and an impressive 43.5 percent from beyond the arc.

With the Lakers moving Russell to the bench this season, it makes sense that the franchise wanted to move on from the former lottery pick. Russell reportedly is “excited” for a new opportunity with the Nets, and the Lakers received a solid veteran role player in return.

Los Angeles currently holds the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference with a 18-13 record. The Lakers, who have won two games in a row, are just three games back of the No. 2-seeded Memphis Grizzlies.

Adding Finney-Smith to the roster gives the Lakers some options on the wing alongside LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Austin Reaves in their rotation. The Lakers could continue to use players like Rui Hachimura, Max Christie, Dalton Knecht, Cam Reddish and others, but Finney-Smith should provide them with some improved shooting and defense at the forward position.

Hopefully, Finney-Smith’s ability to knock down the 3-ball will open up more driving lanes for James and Davis on the offensive end, as teams won’t be able to leave Finney-Smith open on the outside.

Finney-Smith has played for the Dallas Mavericks and Nets in his NBA career. Through 548 games, he is averaging 8.3 points per game while shooting 35.9 percent from 3.

The Lakers are back in action on Tuesday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers – the current No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.