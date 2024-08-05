Videos

Devin Booker seemingly takes dig at Lakers getting special treatment from refs

Jason Simpson
Jason Simpson
3 Min Read
Devin Booker
Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports

After Los Angeles Lakers guard D’Angelo Russell made a comment about how he used to get a favorable whistle in L.A. — seemingly during his first stint with the Purple and Gold — Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker couldn’t help but respond with a subtle jab.

Russell spent the first two seasons of his NBA career with the Lakers before bouncing around the league to three other teams. Ahead of the trade deadline in the 2022-23 season, he found his way back to Los Angeles, where he has played since.

Based on his comments, Russell doesn’t seem to think that he gets the type of whistle he used to, but he has still been an important piece for the Lakers since reuniting with the team.

Booker may have a theory that the Lakers get a more favorable whistle than other teams. For what it’s worth, L.A. did rank second in the NBA in free-throw attempts per game last season, and the team was first in the league in that category in the 2022-23 season.

That could be chalked up to L.A.’s style of play — or it’s possible that other factors have contributed to the trend, like Booker implied.

It’s worth noting that during Russell’s first two seasons with the Lakers in the NBA — the part of his career that he might have been referencing to Booker — L.A. was closer to the middle of the pack in terms of free-throw attempts per game.

The Lakers and Suns are two Western Conference teams that just had disappointing seasons when they were hoping to be championship contenders. Both teams were eliminated in the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs and won a combined one playoff game.

The squads will look to get back on track in the 2024-25 season. If the chips fall the right way for both teams, they could end up getting in each other’s way in the West, but there’s a long way to go until that could become a reality.

Russell and Booker seem to have a good relationship, but that isn’t going to stop them from taking some friendly jabs at each other when it comes to basketball.

TAGGED: , , ,
Share This Article
By Jason Simpson
Jason is excited about the LeBron James era of Lakers basketball and hopes that the end result will be multiple championships.

Lakers Daily Buzz

Rob Pelinka
Sources: The rest of the NBA is aware of the ‘inept and desperate’ Lakers and trying to take advantage in negotiations
Editorials
JJ Redick
Inside the Lakers’ hunt to fill JJ Redick’s coaching staff as initial targets become increasingly unlikely
Editorials
D'Angelo Russell Lakers
The latest on D’Angelo Russell’s looming player option, plus other Lakers rumors
Editorials
JJ Redick
Sources: Lakers were impressed by JJ Redick’s vision for Anthony Davis
Editorials

Lakers News

LeBron James, Jayson Tatum, Stephen Curry and Joel Embiid
LeBron and the rest of Team USA have Joel Embiid’s back as he continues to get heckled in France
Lakers News
Simone Biles
LeBron James reacts to Simone Biles’ perceived shot at Donald Trump
Lakers News
Kobe Bryant Lakers
Details leaked on 2nd Kobe Bryant statue being revealed on Friday and 3rd next season
Lakers News
Rob Pelinka Lakers
Lakers’ inactivity this summer voted as ‘worst move’ of offseason in recent survey by NBA personnel
Lakers News
Lost your password?