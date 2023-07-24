Details emerge about launch of Austin Reaves’ 1st signature shoe

Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves’ first signature shoe reportedly will be released on Aug. 11 at 12 p.m. EST.

The release will only include 2,000 pairs, making the shoe a pretty rare version.

BREAKING: Austin Reaves’ first AR1 signature shoe with Chinese brand Rigorer will launch in an “Ice Cream” theme on August 11 at 12 PM EST on @KicksCrew. 👀 Only 2,000 pairs will be available worldwide:https://t.co/uBNNGmR6yH pic.twitter.com/iV4v0armVO — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) July 24, 2023

Reaves shared how “surreal” it is to have his own signature shoe despite the fact that he was undrafted out of college.

“From growing up in Arkansas and being undrafted to now having my own signature shoe, this is a surreal moment for me,” said Reaves. “Working closely with the design team, the AR1 is all about maximizing performance and efficiency on the court. The AR1 not only matches my all-around game but is also adaptable to all players.”

His signature logo is on the heel of the shoe.

After playing collegiately at the University of Oklahoma and Wichita State University, Reaves went undrafted before signing with the Lakers. He earned a standard deal with the team and thrived in his first two NBA seasons.

The 2022-23 season – Reaves’ second in the NBA – was where the Lakers guard really made a jump.

The 25-year-old averaged 13.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game while shooting 52.9 percent from the field and 39.8 percent from beyond the arc. Reaves made some major leaps from his first season in the NBA when he averaged 7.3 points per game while shooting 45.9 percent from the field and 31.7 percent from 3-point range.

He was clearly one of Los Angeles’ best players in the 2022-23 campaign, and he put together some strong performances in the playoffs as well, helping lead the Lakers to the Western Conference Finals.

During the Lakers’ playoff run in the 2022-23 season, Reaves averaged 16.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists in 16 games while shooting 46.4 percent from the field and 44.3 percent from 3-point range.

He came up huge in the second round against the Golden State Warriors, scoring 21 points in Game 4 in Los Angeles before turning in a 23-point game in the series-clinching win in Game 6.

Those performances helped Reaves earn a new contract in free agency this offseason, as he signed a four-year deal with the Lakers worth north of $50 million. The team clearly thinks that he can be a key rotation piece for years to come.

The new deal shows just how far Reaves has come in his basketball career, and now he has a chance to showcase his signature shoe to the world as well.

Lakers fans that want to purchase the “Ice Cream” version of Reaves’ shoe will need to be quick to be one of the first 2,000 people to do so on Aug. 11.