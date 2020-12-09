One of the newest members of the Los Angeles Lakers, guard Dennis Schroder, pointed out that he’s using LeBron James as a role model when it comes to maintaining his motivation.

"Everybody's watching him trying to get better each day." Dennis Schröder talks about drawing motivation from the way LeBron James works on and off the court. pic.twitter.com/3jbgkmCeLr — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) December 9, 2020

“Yes, 18 years, I don’t know what to say,” Schroder indicated. “He’s (James) still one of the hardest working guys in this building. He’s here early, leaving late. It’s just crazy to see. But to be around him, his presence, just how he practices, even off-the-court stuff. What I’ve seen so far, treatment, all that stuff, I just try to get better at [it] myself. So, I think he’s a big role model for everyone here. “To see that he’s doing it for 18 years on the biggest stage and didn’t slow down yet. So, everybody’s watching him, trying to get better each day as well.”

Schroder was acquired by the Lakers last month from the Oklahoma City Thunder and is preparing to start his eighth NBA season.

Last season, the 27-year-old Schroder averaged 18.9 points, 4.0 assists and 3.6 rebounds in his second year with the Thunder after playing five years with the Atlanta Hawks.

Given the level of production that James and Anthony Davis figure to provide this season, Schroder may not need to deliver similar numbers.

Schroder is no doubt also taking into consideration that James’ body of work over the course of his NBA career has included being part of four NBA championship teams

The respect that Schroder has for James makes it clear that the Lakers and their fan base should expect the best possible performance from their new guard.