The Los Angeles Lakers have a history of being a classy organization, and that class extends to seemingly anyone who’s ever been a member of the organization.

DeMarcus Cousins is scheduled to receive his championship ring the next time his Houston Rockets visit the Purple and Gold, and he is very grateful.

DeMarcus Cousins (@boogiecousins) on the @Lakers plans to present him with his NBA championship ring with his name inscribed on it when the #Rockets play there: “It’s dope man it’s dope. It just shows my presence was appreciated in that locker room..It’ll be a dope moment.” pic.twitter.com/RRlwhh7EoQ — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) February 6, 2021

Cousins originally signed with the Lakers in the summer of 2019 to bolster their frontcourt. Unfortunately, he tore his ACL shortly after joining the team.

Cousins was already coming off a torn Achilles and a quad injury at the time.

He didn’t play a game for the Lakers, but he was a part of the team. Ultimately, the Lakers waived him at midseason.

This season, Cousins has made his long-awaited return to the hardwood. He has struggled mightily offensively, but he has given the Rockets a lift with his rebounding.

Not too long ago, Cousins was arguably the best center in pro basketball.

He was named to the NBA All-Star team in four consecutive seasons and was one of the few players to consistently average over 20.o points and 10.o rebounds a game season after season.