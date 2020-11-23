Former Los Angeles Lakers guard Danny Green may have leaked Anthony Davis’ new deal with the Lakers on Instagram.

Green, who was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Dennis Schroder and then later shipped to the Philadelphia 76ers in a deal for Al Horford, was fired up for his former teammate.

Davis has yet to sign a new deal with the Lakers, but it is almost a foregone conclusion that he will this offseason.

Davis, 27, had an unbelievable first season in Los Angeles and helped lead the Lakers to their 17th title in franchise history.

He is due for a maximum contract extension this offseason, but the Lakers and Davis have yet to officially announce a deal.

Clearly, Green must know something or he would not have posted the message on social media.

The Lakers certainly want Davis back after he averaged 26.1 points and 9.3 rebounds per game last season.