- Danny Green might’ve just leaked Anthony Davis’ new deal with Lakers via social media
- Markieff Morris makes epic announcement that he’ll re-sign with Lakers
- Danny Green sends congratulatory message to Marc Gasol after he joins Lakers
- Report: Lakers and Clippers engaged in arms race over Markieff Morris
- Report: Marc Gasol signs 2-year deal with Lakers
- Lakers forward congratulates Donovan Mitchell on securing the bag
- Dwight Howard pens emotional goodbye to Lakers via social media
- Report: Lakers exploring trading JaVale McGee to Knicks in order to land Marc Gasol
- Report: Markieff Morris looking to team up with twin brother on Clippers
- Report: Lakers emerging as ‘serious suitor’ for Marc Gasol
Danny Green might’ve just leaked Anthony Davis’ new deal with Lakers via social media
-
- Updated: November 23, 2020
Former Los Angeles Lakers guard Danny Green may have leaked Anthony Davis’ new deal with the Lakers on Instagram.
Green, who was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Dennis Schroder and then later shipped to the Philadelphia 76ers in a deal for Al Horford, was fired up for his former teammate.
Davis has yet to sign a new deal with the Lakers, but it is almost a foregone conclusion that he will this offseason.
Danny Green posts this on his IG story and then deletes it. 🤔
(h/t @hmfaigen) pic.twitter.com/MmtRefRiDw
— Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 22, 2020
Davis, 27, had an unbelievable first season in Los Angeles and helped lead the Lakers to their 17th title in franchise history.
He is due for a maximum contract extension this offseason, but the Lakers and Davis have yet to officially announce a deal.
Clearly, Green must know something or he would not have posted the message on social media.
The Lakers certainly want Davis back after he averaged 26.1 points and 9.3 rebounds per game last season.