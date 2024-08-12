Lakers News

D’Angelo Russell makes bold comparison to Steph Curry in now-deleted tweet

Jason Simpson
Jason Simpson
3 Min Read
D'Angelo Russell
Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry set the basketball world aflame with his performance for Team USA on Saturday as the U.S. men’s basketball team claimed gold in the Olympics with a win over France.

Curry had 24 points in the matchup and went 8-for-12 from 3-point range, and he was unstoppable down the stretch.

The sharpshooter’s performance sparked an interesting thought from one user on X, who claimed that Los Angeles Lakers point guard D’Angelo Russell is capable of getting hot in the same way Curry did against France.

Russell posted a fascinating response that has since been deleted.

It’s important to note that neither the original user nor Russell were seemingly trying to suggest that Russell and Curry are equivalent as players — just that they have similar hot stretches at times.

Russell is indeed capable of heating up from time to time. As mentioned, Curry made eight 3-pointers on Saturday. In the 2023-24 NBA season, Russell had two games with at least eight 3s. They came against the Chicago Bulls on Jan. 25 (when he went 8-for-13 from deep) and against the Milwaukee Bucks on March 8 (when he went 9-for-12 from deep in a 44-point performance).

The challenge with Russell is that he isn’t always consistent on a night-to-night basis. That wasn’t as much of a problem during the 2023-24 regular season, as he played an important role across 76 appearances, but he was iffy in the 2024 NBA Playoffs, shooting just 38.4 percent from the field and 31.8 percent from 3-point range.

The 28-year-old is going into the new season in a precarious spot. If the Lakers want to make an impactful trade at some point, there’s a good chance he will be involved, but until then, he projects as an important piece of the 2024-25 team. The Lakers have had a quiet offseason even though many felt like they entered the summer needing to make some legitimate roster tweaks.

L.A. lost in the first round of the playoffs last season to the Denver Nuggets in five games. If the Lakers want to get further this season without making any major changes to their roster, they may need Russell to have some Curry-like hot streaks along the way.

TAGGED: , , ,
Share This Article
By Jason Simpson
Jason is excited about the LeBron James era of Lakers basketball and hopes that the end result will be multiple championships.

Lakers Daily Buzz

Rob Pelinka
Sources: The rest of the NBA is aware of the ‘inept and desperate’ Lakers and trying to take advantage in negotiations
Editorials
JJ Redick
Inside the Lakers’ hunt to fill JJ Redick’s coaching staff as initial targets become increasingly unlikely
Editorials
D'Angelo Russell Lakers
The latest on D’Angelo Russell’s looming player option, plus other Lakers rumors
Editorials
JJ Redick
Sources: Lakers were impressed by JJ Redick’s vision for Anthony Davis
Editorials

Lakers News

LeBron James and Stephen Curry
Christian Wood wants LeBron James and Stephen Curry to team up
Lakers News
LeBron James and Anthony Davis
Lakers world reacts to LeBron James and Anthony Davis winning gold with Team USA
Lakers News
LeBron James
The latest on LeBron James after getting elbowed in the face during Team USA matchup vs. Brazil
Lakers News
LeBron James, Jayson Tatum, Stephen Curry and Joel Embiid
LeBron and the rest of Team USA have Joel Embiid’s back as he continues to get heckled in France
Lakers News
Lost your password?