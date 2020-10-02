- Damian Lillard promotes strong message to haters who ‘love disrespecting’ LeBron James
- Updated: October 2, 2020
Portland Trail Blazers All-Star guard Damian Lillard clearly appreciates the greatness of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.
James, who is playing in the 10th NBA Finals of his storied career, has always been subject to criticism by players, pundits and fans alike.
Lillard thinks that people should instead just appreciate the fact that they are watching history every time James takes the floor.
Shit really crazy tho. https://t.co/RjG3JKZzET
— Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) October 2, 2020
James and Lillard squared off in the first round of the playoffs this season.
While Lillard and the Blazers shockingly took Game 1 of their first-round series, James and the Lakers stormed back to win the next four contests.
Now, James is looking to bring the Lakers their first title since 2010. He already has them headed in the right direction after he scored 25 points in the Lakers’ Game 1 win on Wednesday.