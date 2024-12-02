Lakers News

Dalton Knecht was angry at how Ja Morant disrespected LeBron James, wanted revenge against Grizzlies

Dalton Knecht and LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers rookie sharpshooter Dalton Knecht was annoyed with Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant disrespecting LeBron James this season, according to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.

The Lakers dropped their first game against the Grizzlies this season, losing 131-114 on Nov. 6, but they ended up getting revenge on Nov. 13, winning 128-123 in Los Angeles.

Knecht had a massive showing in that game, scoring 19 points while knocking down all five of his shot attempts from beyond the arc.

The rookie shared that he wanted to have a big game against Memphis after it blew the Lakers out earlier in the season.

“Go for the throat,” Knecht told ESPN. “They tried to embarrass us on their home court.”

In addition to the loss, Knecht was also motivated by Morant’s comments regarding James.

“Beyond his still-aching jaw, Knecht was particularly miffed with how Ja Morant went at his teammate LeBron James, with the Memphis star ‘saying that he was pretty much the new king around here when Bron’s still in the league,’” McMenamin wrote.

A first-round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Knecht rattled off four more double-digit scoring performances in a row after dropping 19 on Memphis.

“They were real disrespectful,” Knecht said. “We had that game ready on our minds.”

This season, Knecht has become an integral part of the Lakers’ rotation because of his ability to shoot the ball from 3 at a high rate. The rookie has a 27-point game (against the New Orleans Pelicans) and a 37-point game (against the Utah Jazz) already in his first 20 games as a pro.

Through 20 games, Knecht is averaging 11.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game while shooting 48.0 percent from the field and 42.9 percent from 3. He’s started eight games for the Lakers already this season and is playing 24.1 minutes per game.

It’s clear that Lakers head coach J.J. Redick trusts Knecht, and the rookie has delivered with some important shooting performances to help the Lakers start the season with a 12-8 record, which is good for the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference.

Knecht and the Lakers will look to keep things rolling on Monday against the Minnesota Timberwolves, who they beat on opening night in the 2024-25 season. Los Angeles is coming off a win over Utah on Sunday night. Knecht had six points on 2-of-10 shooting in that game, but he did grab seven rebounds.

