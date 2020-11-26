On Wednesday, Twitter went into a frenzy after seeing a photo of LeBron James’ son Bronny look like a grown man.

Bruh. Bronny look grown grown already 🤯 (📷: chrisjohnsonhoops | IG) pic.twitter.com/AyK4ha5bNw — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) November 26, 2020

The younger James recently finished his freshman year of high school at Sierra Canyon School.

The burgeoning prospect has been on several scouting reports. As a matter of fact, the 16-year-old James reportedly received scholarship offers from numerous colleges at the age of 10.

Of course, the elder James has set a phenomenal example for the youngster.

The four-time MVP just won his fourth championship with the Los Angeles Lakers. The 35-year-old veteran collected 25.3 points, 10.2 assists and 7.8 boards per game last season.

Furthermore, the elder James became the first player in NBA history to win a Finals MVP trophy with three separate franchises.