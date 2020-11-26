- Bronny James trends on Twitter after looking like grown man next to LeBron
- Updated: November 26, 2020
On Wednesday, Twitter went into a frenzy after seeing a photo of LeBron James’ son Bronny look like a grown man.
Bruh. Bronny look grown grown already 🤯
(📷: chrisjohnsonhoops | IG) pic.twitter.com/AyK4ha5bNw
— Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) November 26, 2020
The younger James recently finished his freshman year of high school at Sierra Canyon School.
The burgeoning prospect has been on several scouting reports. As a matter of fact, the 16-year-old James reportedly received scholarship offers from numerous colleges at the age of 10.
Of course, the elder James has set a phenomenal example for the youngster.
The four-time MVP just won his fourth championship with the Los Angeles Lakers. The 35-year-old veteran collected 25.3 points, 10.2 assists and 7.8 boards per game last season.
Furthermore, the elder James became the first player in NBA history to win a Finals MVP trophy with three separate franchises.