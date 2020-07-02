- Bronny James Says Stephen Curry Is His Daddy, LeBron Responds in Hilarious Fashion
- Updated: July 2, 2020
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is one of the most idolized players in NBA history.
However, James’ son, Bronny, joked that Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry is his dad.
Even LeBron had to laugh 🤣
(via bronny/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/5vA0WYj8rD
— ESPN (@espn) July 2, 2020
The elder James, 35, has been in the association for 17 years.
Many of today’s young fans are obsessed with Curry, though. The prolific sharpshooter has changed the game of basketball with his 3-point shooting prowess.
Of course, the Lakers’ superstar knows all about it.
Curry and the elder James faced each other in the NBA finals for four straight years. The elder James, who played for the Cleveland Cavaliers at the time of those four duels, dominated every year.
However, the forward only won one championship during that stretch, which came in historic fashion in 2016.
While Curry acquired three championships, he never was named the Finals MVP in any of those series. Still, the generational talent is one of the best guards in NBA history.
The younger James will be entering his sophomore season at Sierra Canyon School in the fall.