Bronny James’ mom reacts to his career-high showing with South Bay Lakers

After a woeful first two games with the Los Angeles Lakers’ G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers, rookie guard Bronny James put together a very solid performance in South Bay’s matchup against the San Diego Clippers on Saturday.

James’ mother Savannah took to Instagram to celebrate the youngster’s performance.

The younger James finished tied for the third-most points scored of any player for South Bay with 16. It marked one of his best showings at any level since he was drafted over the summer.

However, as has been the status quo with him since he was selected by the Lakers in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft, his scoring efficiency left a bit to be desired.

He shot 6-of-15 from the field, which equates to a 40.0 percent clip. Additionally, he misfired on each of his four 3-point attempts and has yet to make a shot from deep in the G League.

But he did go 2-for-2 from the charity stripe and helped South Bay pick up a nine-point win, its first victory of the month.

On top of his 16 points, the youngster contributed four rebounds and two assists. The 20-year-old also did a good job of taking care of the ball, as he didn’t commit a turnover.

South Bay doesn’t have another home game on its schedule for quite a while, so fans might have to patiently wait for the next opportunity to witness the younger James play in the G League. In fact, the team will not play at the UCLA Health Training Center again until next month, when it will take on the Delaware Blue Coats on Jan. 7.

It seems unlikely that the younger James will see the floor much for Los Angeles while South Bay is busy playing games away from home. The son of perhaps the greatest player in the history of basketball hasn’t suited up for the NBA squad since the team’s blowout victory over the Toronto Raptors back on Nov. 10, and he saw less than two minutes of action in that contest.