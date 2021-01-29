- Blake Griffin can’t help but crack up at LeBron James’ reaction to his ridiculous flop
- Updated: January 29, 2021
Early in the third quarter of Thursday’s contest between the Los Angeles Lakers and Detroit Pistons, LeBron James found himself defending the Pistons’ Blake Griffin in the corner.
When James put his hand up to try to defend a possible shot attempt, Griffin flopped, and the Detroit forward couldn’t help but laugh about it.
Griffin and James have been the stars of the game, as they both led their respective teams in scoring through three quarters.
Although the Pistons came into the game with a very poor 4-14 record, they managed to take a four-point lead over L.A. at the end of the third period.
After tonight, the Lakers will have two more games on their seven-game road trip. They will face their ancient rivals, the Boston Celtics, on Saturday before wrapping up the trip against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday.