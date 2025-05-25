Austin Reaves’ agent sends warning amidst trade rumors: ‘People really have no idea what’s to come’

Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves has seen himself in plenty of trade rumors since the Lakers were eliminated in the opening round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs, and at least one former NBA player thinks that Reaves is expendable with superstar floor general Luka Doncic in the fold.

Former Sixth Man of the Year Lou Williams said that the Lakers “don’t really need” Reaves after trading for Doncic and suggested the storied franchise move Reaves for a talented big man.

With his client getting his name thrown around in trade rumors as of late, Reaves’ agent Aaron Reilly warned that folks don’t realize just how well Reaves will play next year and what’s in store for the 26-year-old in his fifth NBA season.

Next year is going to be a show. People really have no idea what’s to come. Keep putting him in trade rumors for second string centers. @TheRealReggieB https://t.co/Q6ROei9DNi — Aaron Reilly (@AMRAgency) May 24, 2025

The Lakers seemingly could benefit greatly from acquiring an established talent at the center position, as center Jaxson Hayes hardly saw the floor during the Lakers’ first-round series against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

However, the Lakers should do all in their power to upgrade at the position without trading away a star guard who just put together a career year. It’s also worth noting that Reaves’ contract is one of the better values in the league.

Reaves averaged career-highs in points (20.2), assists (5.8) and steals (1.1) per contest this season, and he is set to make under $14 million in the 2025-26 campaign.

If Reaves’ career growth is any indication, there’s a real possibility that he could take his game to yet another level in his fifth season in the league as well. After all, he has improved upon his scoring average with every passing season he’s been in the NBA, and the same goes for his assists average.

The Lakers seemingly have the groundwork laid out for title contention with a dynamic threesome of Reaves, Doncic and forward LeBron James, it’s just a matter of putting the right supporting cast around them.

Hopefully, the Lakers won’t be afraid to shake up their roster this summer.

A solid starting center and some moves around the margins could put the Lakers in a prime position to compete for next year’s championship.