Anthony Davis’ semi-worrisome comments about Lakers’ offense with new roster

Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis made a worrisome comment about the Lakers’ chemistry ahead of the 2021-22 season.

Davis believes the Lakers are “way behind” where they need to be offensively with all the new faces on the roster.

Anthony Davis said the Lakers are “way behind” where they should be, particularly offensively, at this point. But he said he’s optimistic that they’ll figure things, especially once the entire team is playing together. — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) October 3, 2021

Los Angeles made some major moves this offseason. The Lakers traded for Russell Westbrook and signed several veterans, including Dwight Howard and Carmelo Anthony, in free agency.

Obviously, the team will need some time to develop chemistry and define each player’s role, but it’s not ideal to hear Davis say that the Lakers are behind in that regard.

Los Angeles is coming off a disappointing finish to the 2020-21 season, as it was eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the Phoenix Suns.

The Lakers and Davis are hoping the changes to the roster will help them find a new championship form, but there may be some growing pains early in the season.