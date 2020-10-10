It was frustrating enough for Los Angeles Lakers fans that their team failed to clinch the NBA championship in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Friday.

But the disappointment felt even worse since Anthony Davis appeared to aggravate a lower body injury.

When asked his status for Sunday’s Game 6, the superstar big man said he should be good to go.

"I'll be fine on Sunday."@AntDavis23 on his heel injury and how he deals with the disappointment of losing Game 5. pic.twitter.com/JSDcCrCqGR — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) October 10, 2020

After back-to-back underwhelming offensive games, the University of Kentucky product had the type of performance in Game 5 that one would expect from him.

He had 28 points, 12 rebounds, three assists, three steals and three blocks as the Lakers fought from behind for most of the game.

In the final minutes, L.A. took the lead briefly, and when Davis converted a put-back with 21.8 seconds remaining, it looked like the Purple and Gold were about to hoist the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

But Jimmy Butler scored two of his 35 points shortly afterward to make the Lakers wait at least one more game to conclude matters.