Anthony Davis offers worrisome comments about his latest injury

The Los Angeles Lakers lost by 12 points to the Detroit Pistons, a team that likely won’t make the playoffs this season, on Monday to drop their record to 4-3. Even worse for Los Angeles, Anthony Davis suffered a foot injury in the matchup.

Although he continued to play, he sounded somber during his postgame media availability. Davis said it was an injury he has “been managing since this summer” and that it has been “killing” him.

The Lakers big man is considered day-to-day with the injury.

Davis still turned in an outstanding game on Monday against the Pistons with 37 points. He is playing arguably the best basketball of his life these days, and he’s leading the NBA in points per game (32.6). Last season, he was magnificent for the Lakers with averages of 24.7 points, 12.6 rebounds and 2.3 blocks a game.

J.J. Redick, the Lakers’ new head coach, has made a point of getting Davis more involved in the offense, and Davis has responded extremely well.

Davis has dealt with injuries over the years, especially during is time with the Lakers, and if he has to miss more than a little bit of time, Los Angeles will obviously be in trouble, especially given its lack of frontcourt depth.

Forward Jarred Vanderbilt and big man Christian Wood have yet to play this season after both underwent offseason procedures.

Meanwhile, Jaxson Hayes hasn’t shown that he can adequately protect the rim and control the boards when Davis is resting. The Lakers have been outscored by 5.1 points per 100 possessions with Hayes on the floor this season.

On Monday, the Lakers were outrebounded by a wide margin (55 to 37), which led to ample second-chance opportunities and points for a young Pistons team. Detroit finished Monday’s game with 17 offensive rebounds.

Los Angeles is now 1-3 on this current five-game road trip, which will wrap up on Wednesday against a Memphis Grizzlies team that averages 47 rebounds per game this season.

After that, the Lakers will return home to face the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday.

Zach Stevens
Zach has always had a profound love and respect for the Lakers that has inspired him to write about the franchise. He has a great deal of admiration for LeBron James, and his overall knowledge about the NBA has made him a solid addition to the Lakers Daily staff.

