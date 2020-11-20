With free agency opening up on Friday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers and Anthony Davis can officially strike a new deal.

However, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com, an agreement on a contract may not come rapidly.

“While All-NBA forward Anthony Davis is on course to eventually agree on a new deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, no formal commitment is expected to come in the immediate days following the start of free agency Friday, sources told ESPN,” Wojnarowski reported. “Klutch Sports CEO and Davis’s agent, Rich Paul, will be in contact with Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka after 6 p.m. Friday, sources said, but Davis plans to wait minimally through Thanksgiving as he considers his options on the length and structure of maximum contract deals. “Davis, 27, has several possible scenarios on new deal with the Lakers, including a three-year, $106 million deal that would include a player option on the 2022-23 season — a structure that would align Davis with the end of LeBron James’ deal.”

Davis, 27, is one of the best players in the league.

The Lakers acquired the superstar from the New Orleans Pelicans in a major deal during the summer of 2019. The move paid off as the Lakers won the championship last season.

In his first year in Los Angeles, Davis averaged 26.1 points, 9.3 boards and 3.2 assists per game. He showed amazing dominance on both sides of the floor.

Furthermore, Davis and James portrayed amazing chemistry. The expectation is that they’ll build upon that chemistry once Davis signs his extension.