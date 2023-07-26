Anthony Davis’ favorite Kobe Bryant memory involving his daughter will melt your heart

Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis shared a heartwarming memory of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.

Bryant tragically passed away in a helicopter accident in January of 2020, but there is one memory that Davis has when he brought his daughter to Bryant’s gym when she was less than one year old that stuck out to the Lakers big man.

Anthony Davis on his favorite Kobe memory pic.twitter.com/OHJGXNxo9F — pickuphoop (@pickuphoop) July 26, 2023

“I have a ton,” Davis said of his memories with Bryant. “My favorite Kobe memory though is when – I have a video of it – I was at his gym, Mamba Academy out at Thousand Oaks, and I just had my daughter. And I brought her to the gym, I was working out, and he was there that day, and she was maybe seven months, eight months – something like that. And he grabbed her. “She never really wants anybody, but she just had so much joy. And she was so happy, smiling, laughing with him. And that was just so dope for me to see.”

Davis also shared that Bryant told him that his daughter would always have a home with the Mambacitas if she ever wanted to play.

“He was able to make her smile, make her laugh, and he just played with her,” Davis said. “And she was just in a joyful space. And he was like, ‘Whenever she’s ready to work, come join the Mambacitas, and she always got a home here.’ So just him being connected with my daughter.”

Davis revealed that he has a collage of pictures of him and Bryant at his home, and that he’s explained to his daughter who Bryant was and showed her the video of the Laker legend holding her.

While Davis had to explain to his daughter that Bryant tragically passed away, he also revealed that she refers to Bryant as “Uncle Kobe” when showing people photos of the late Lakers legend.

It is truly touching to see the impact that Bryant had on Davis and his daughter, and it’s amazing that he can share with his daughter who Bryant was and just how important of a figure he was to Davis as well.

Bryant will forever be one of the most important figures in Lakers history, as he led the team to tremendous success during his career, including five NBA titles.

During his playing career, Bryant averaged 25.0 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game while shooting 44.7 percent from the field and 32.9 percent from beyond the arc.

Davis is looking to follow in Bryant’s footsteps, and he already helped the Lakers win a title in the 2019-20 season shortly after Bryant’s passing.

Davis’ memory of Bryant is just another reason why the Lakers legend was so beloved by players and fans during his career.