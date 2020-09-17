Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis discounted the idea that Lakers were somehow disappointed that they won’t be facing their chief rivals, the Los Angeles Clippers, in the Western Conference finals.

Anthony Davis reiterated something Kyle Kuzma said yesterday about the Clippers being eliminated early: "There was no letdown for us … we weren't worried about the Clippers or the Battle of L.A." — Playoff Rivas (@RadRivas) September 17, 2020

The expectation by many basketball watchers after the first four games of the series between the Clippers and Denver Nuggets was that the Clippers would be advancing.

Yes, despite holding a 3-1 lead in the series and leading in the fourth quarter of Game 5, the Clippers managed to blow the next three games.

That spoiled the opportunity to have an intracity battle between the Lakers and Clippers.

Davis and the Lakers are no doubt simply happy to be competing in the conference finals, considering it marks the first time in a decade that the franchise has gone this far into the postseason.

For Davis himself, it marks his first-ever conference finals and is something that he and the team have been zeroed in on since he was acquired last year.

Game 1 of the Lakers-Nuggets series will take place on Friday night, with the contest set to get underway at 9 p.m. EST.