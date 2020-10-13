Now that LeBron James has won his fourth NBA championship, the debate on whether he’s the greatest basketball player ever has gotten more interesting.

ESPN’s Rachel Nichols asked his fellow Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis the question, and he gave a blunt response.

"You guys know how much I love Michael Jordan. I wear No. 23 because of Michael Jordan…Y’all can do the debates. Ya’ll can figure that out." – LeBron James on the GOAT debate

(🎥 ESPN) pic.twitter.com/T3kwHhKab6 — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) October 12, 2020

“He different,” said Davis. “I’m from Chicago so I love [Michael] Jordan. All I can say is that it’s a tough a– debate. But you really gotta speak facts, and he definitely made a case for himself by winning this championship tonight.”

Many people still seem to consider Jordan the greatest ever. He won six NBA championships while never losing in the NBA Finals, and he holds the league’s highest career scoring average of all time.

James, on the other hand, has reached the Finals 10 times, winning four titles.

But his statistical accomplishments, at least to some, are more impressive than Jordan’s.

This season, James surpassed late Lakers legend Kobe Bryant in career points and has long since surpassed Jordan in the same category.

The Akron, Ohio native also led the NBA in assists per game this season for the first time in his career.