Los Angeles Lakers fan favorite Alex Caruso has carved out a major role in his third season in Los Angeles.

Caruso, 26, played 18.4 minutes per game for the Lakers during the regular 2019-20 season. Throughout the season, Caruso showed great effort on the defensive end and has become a defender that his teammates can depend on.

In fact, Caruso is just behind newly minted NBA Defensive Player of the Year award winner Giannis Antetokounmpo in a very important defensive statistic.

Caruso has allowed opposing All-Stars to shoot just 32.0 percent fro the field when he guards them in the half court this season.

According to Second Spectrum, Giannis Antetokounmpo allowed opposing All-Stars to shoot 31.9% in the halfcourt this season as the closest defender. That's the best in the NBA among 228 players to defend 40+ attempts. pic.twitter.com/cO8HQwGJla — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 2, 2020

The Lakers will certainly need Caruso to be a defensive stopper as they continue their run in the postseason.

The Lakers will face either the Houston Rockets or Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round. The Rockets have two All-Star caliber guards in Russell Westbrook and James Harden, while the Thunder have star point guard Chris Paul.

Regardless of who wins in Wednesday’s Game 7 between the Rockets and Thunder, Caruso will surely have a tough defensive assignment in the second round of the 2020 NBA Playoffs.

Luckily, it looks like he’s up to the challenge.