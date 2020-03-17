- Andre Iguodala Shuts Down JaVale McGee for Inquiring About Video Games During Suspension
- Mychal Thompson Says Lakers Should Be Crowned Champions If Season Gets Cancelled
- Lakers Veteran Warns Entire Country Will Soon Be on 24-Hour Lockdown
- How COVID-19 Could Force Anthony Davis to Opt Into Lakers Deal This Summer
- LeBron James Says He Has Plan to Escape Los Angeles Amidst City Lockdown
- Jared Dudley Gives Strong Argument for Why LeBron James Should Be MVP
- Jared Dudley Claims LeBron James ‘Is the System,’ Calls 80-90% of Lakers Plays
- LeBron James’ Latest Post Indicates How Deeply He Misses Basketball Already
- LeBron James and His Sons Seen Putting in Work at Lakers Practice Facility
- Report: Some in Lakers Organization Believe They Have Just 2-Year Championship Window
Andre Iguodala Shuts Down JaVale McGee for Inquiring About Video Games During Suspension
-
- Updated: March 17, 2020
Stars from all over the NBA have been biding their time and keeping busy since the season came to a screeching halt due to the novel coronavirus.
That of course includes Los Angeles Lakers big man JaVale McGee. When McGee took to Twitter to ask about starting up his own livestream so that fans could watch him play, three-time champion Andre Iguodala quickly shot his inquiry down.
1. Don’t
— andre (@andre) March 16, 2020
It might seem quite harsh, especially considering the circumstances. However, based on McGee’s response, it seems like Iguodala’s message was at least partially a joke.
Leave me alone dre! #antibullying
— Javale McGee (@JaValeMcGee) March 17, 2020
When it comes to McGee, his livestream would likely gain traction in a matter of hours. While he is a solid big man in today’s NBA, McGee has always been known for his hilarious and outspoken personality.
Surely, if he was given a good game to play, camera and microphone, some of the content would be pure gold.
Hopefully, the 7-foot veteran decides to set up a stream despite Iguodala’s warning.
With no basketball to be watched at the moment, there’s surely a number of Lakers fans that would be more than happy to watch McGee play.