Andre Iguodala Shuts Down JaVale McGee for Inquiring About Video Games During Suspension

Stars from all over the NBA have been biding their time and keeping busy since the season came to a screeching halt due to the novel coronavirus.

That of course includes Los Angeles Lakers big man JaVale McGee. When McGee took to Twitter to ask about starting up his own livestream so that fans could watch him play, three-time champion Andre Iguodala quickly shot his inquiry down.

It might seem quite harsh, especially considering the circumstances. However, based on McGee’s response, it seems like Iguodala’s message was at least partially a joke.

When it comes to McGee, his livestream would likely gain traction in a matter of hours. While he is a solid big man in today’s NBA, McGee has always been known for his hilarious and outspoken personality.

Surely, if he was given a good game to play, camera and microphone, some of the content would be pure gold.

Hopefully, the 7-foot veteran decides to set up a stream despite Iguodala’s warning.

With no basketball to be watched at the moment, there’s surely a number of Lakers fans that would be more than happy to watch McGee play.