WNBA Star Questions Friendships With Those Who Don’t Respect LeBron James

The basketball connection in Los Angeles is extremely close.

Los Angeles Sparks star Chiney Ogwumike promoted Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James by saying she questions friendships with people who don’t respect the four-time MVP.

LeBron is 35 years old. playing back to backs… still leading the league in assists while giving us 30 point triple doubles… team is no. 1 in the West… at this point if you still don’t respect his game, idk if we can ever be friends. Lol — Chiney Ogwumike (@Chiney321) March 2, 2020

James, 35, is indisputably one of the greatest NBA players of all time.

However, he has garnered a ton of criticism over the course of his career. Most notably, James was scorned when he joined the Miami Heat in 2010.

The powerful partnership he formed with fellow stars Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh generated loads of hate. The trio — led by James — infamously boasted that it was going to win multiple championships.

Since then, James has greatly matured and allowed his greatness to do the talking.

Perhaps his best portrayal of greatness, the 6-foot-9 monster led the Cleveland Cavaliers from a 3-1 deficit against the Golden State Warriors to win the 2016 championship. The improbable victory granted James’ harshest critics to start appreciating him.

Years later, the journeyman is still dominating the NBA. He is putting up 25.5 points, 10.6 assists and 7.8 boards per game this season.