Video: Talen Horton-Tucker shows off his bag at Dreamville Chi League

Los Angeles Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker recently appeared in a Dreamville Chi League game where he showcased his shot-creating abilities.

Lakers' Talen Horton-Tucker Back Home in Chicago at Dreamville Chi League Pro Am pic.twitter.com/T21dFjcL6i — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) August 14, 2022

Currently, people have differing opinions on the 21-year-old. Many fans are torn on his abilities, and it seems like the same goes for some executives around the NBA.

As for the Lakers, it seems like the organization values Horton-Tucker highly. The team is even reportedly unwilling to let him go in a potential trade for Patrick Beverley.

The Iowa State University product is definitely one of the Lakers’ best young players. He has had a promising career so far in some ways, but he has not yet taken the leap that many expected to see by now.

Horton-Tucker entered the league in 2019 as a second-round pick in that year’s draft. He played sparingly in the 2019-20 season, appearing in just six games in the regular season and two contests in the playoffs.

During the 2020-21 season, he suited up in 65 regular season games and averaged 9.0 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists per match.

The Lakers were likely hoping that the youngster would show further improvement in the 2021-22 season. However, Horton-Tucker recorded just 10.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. He also shot a career-worst 41.6 percent from the field.

This coming season, L.A. will look to bounce back from a disappointing campaign and make a return to the playoffs. It remains to be seen what role Horton-Tucker will play in that pursuit.