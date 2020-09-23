The first two games of the Western Conference finals were physical, and that trend has continued into Game 3.

Along with Dwight Howard and Nikola Jokic going at it in the paint, Jamal Murray threw the hardest shot of this series so far on LeBron James.

Jamal Murray just elbowed Bron in the face pic.twitter.com/8fnsCl7h8n — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) September 23, 2020

Murray was ultimately issued a Flagrant 1 for his elbow to James’ chin in the third quarter. Although James seemed to embellish a bit after getting hit from the Nuggets star, it was clear that Murray had some intent with his actions making the penalty justifiable.

The Nuggets have been in control for the majority of Game 3 after dropping the first two games of this playoff series. It seems things have gotten that much more interesting on Tuesday night in the NBA bubble, with Denver ramping up its efforts to make this a series by bouncing back from consecutive losses.

If the physical play continues on both sides, this series could end up going the distance as it has for the Nuggets in the previous two rounds. The Lakers appear to be the better team overall, especially on the defensive end of the basketball floor, with Anthony Davis and James playing at a high level.