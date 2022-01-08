- Video: LeBron and Lakers bench erupt after Talen Horton-Tucker throws down insane dunk
- Report: Lakers announce starting lineup ahead of important matchup vs. Hawks
- Report: Lakers fully guarantee Avery Bradley’s and Austin Reaves’ contracts for rest of 2021-22 season
- LeBron James doubles down on criticism of Wizards analyst, insinuates he lied to cover himself up
- Enes Kanter Freedom reveals shocking endorsement he received from LeBron James’ teammate during Lakers game
- Marcin Gortat fires at LeBron James for trying to cancel Wizards commentator who disrespected Kevin Porter Jr.’s dead father
- Bill Simmons argues LeBron James didn’t change the game of basketball: ‘You wouldn’t say he changed how basketball is played’
- Al Harrington belittles LeBron James for dominating an ‘era of his lil bros’ while praising Michael Jordan
- Report: Lakers make decision on Stanley Johnson’s future with team
- Gary Payton goes in on Russell Westbrook and Lakers, says 2003-04 team was much better
Video: LeBron and Lakers bench erupt after Talen Horton-Tucker throws down insane dunk
-
- Updated: January 7, 2022
The Los Angeles Lakers are having themselves a ball in their Friday night game against the Atlanta Hawks.
As L.A. opened up a solid lead in the third quarter, guard Talen Horton-Tucker drove the lane and exploded for a highlight dunk, which had LeBron James and the Lakers bench celebrating.
Bron and the Laker bench were LOVING this THT slam 🔥
(via @NBATV)pic.twitter.com/VcQemKtpay
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 8, 2022
Horton-Tucker has been struggling for most of this season. He missed the first several weeks of the schedule with a thumb injury, and he also sat out multiple games in December after being placed in health and safety protocols.
His shooting percentages on the season are quite low, but he may be turning the corner.
He had a strong game on Tuesday against the Sacramento Kings with 19 points on 9-of-13 shooting, and that high efficiency has carried over against Atlanta.
The Lakers are looking for their fourth win in a row.