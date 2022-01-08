Video: LeBron and Lakers bench erupt after Talen Horton-Tucker throws down insane dunk

The Los Angeles Lakers are having themselves a ball in their Friday night game against the Atlanta Hawks.

As L.A. opened up a solid lead in the third quarter, guard Talen Horton-Tucker drove the lane and exploded for a highlight dunk, which had LeBron James and the Lakers bench celebrating.

Bron and the Laker bench were LOVING this THT slam 🔥 (via @NBATV)pic.twitter.com/VcQemKtpay — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 8, 2022

Horton-Tucker has been struggling for most of this season. He missed the first several weeks of the schedule with a thumb injury, and he also sat out multiple games in December after being placed in health and safety protocols.

His shooting percentages on the season are quite low, but he may be turning the corner.

He had a strong game on Tuesday against the Sacramento Kings with 19 points on 9-of-13 shooting, and that high efficiency has carried over against Atlanta.

The Lakers are looking for their fourth win in a row.