Los Angeles Lakers center JaVale McGee took a shot at Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo after Los Angeles closed out the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat.

McGee showed love to his teammate, Kostas Antetokounmpo, who is Giannis Antetokounmpo’s brother.

"Y'all talk about the Greek Freak, he's the first one winning!"@JaValeMcGee to Kostas Antetokounmpo 💀 pic.twitter.com/JIz0RoCsVJ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 12, 2020

The Bucks were knocked out by Miami in the second round of the playoffs, but the Heat didn’t have enough to beat the Lakers in the NBA Finals.

McGee and company were able to close out the series with a commanding 106-93 victory in Game 6 on Sunday night.

McGee didn’t appear in Game 6, but he has been a staple in the Lakers starting lineup all season and in the playoffs.

The Lakers certainly will continue to celebrate their title, and there may be some more shots thrown at the Bucks star after he won the regular season MVP over Lakers superstar LeBron James.

Regardless, the Lakers have accomplished their ultimate goal this season.