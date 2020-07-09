- Video: Danny Green Gets Insane New Tattoo Ahead of Orlando Restart
Video: Danny Green Gets Insane New Tattoo Ahead of Orlando Restart
- Updated: July 9, 2020
Los Angeles Lakers guard Danny Green got some new ink on his skin ahead of the resumption of the 2019-20 NBA season.
View this post on Instagram
2 days 14 hours on this @godzillamovie piece on my guy @greenranger14 !! Can’t thank you enough for the hospitality brother, NOW GO GET THAT CHIP!!! #lakeshow #bubblelife Done using @inkjecta @inkjectapro @intenzetattooink @stevebutchersmambaglide @electrumstencilproducts @killerinktattoo @dermalizepro @thelvxlightofficial @mdwipeoutz @cheyenne_tattooequipment @musotoku @gorillaglove @sullenclothing
Green, 33, is anticipating a lengthy stay in the bubble at the Walt Disney World Resort.
If the Lakers advance to the NBA Finals, they will be in Orlando until October. The Lakers are the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.
The sharpshooter is in his first season in the purple and gold. He is putting up 8.2 points, 3.4 boards and 1.2 steals per game this season.
Last year, Green won a championship with the Toronto Raptors. He played as sidekick to superstar Kawhi Leonard as they defeated the Golden State Warriors in the 2019 NBA Finals.
Now, the veteran will be assisting four-time MVP LeBron James and All-Star Anthony Davis as they look to bring the Lakers their first title in a decade.
In addition, the Lakers are planning to be very intentional with social justice messaging in the bubble. In fact, Green’s powerful tribute has already been revealed.
The 2019-20 campaign restarts on July 30.